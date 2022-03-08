Ariel Hurley Sells 761 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $14,384.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

