Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 520.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. The firm operates through the following segments: The Americas; Australia and New Zealand; International Class III; and Digital. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems.

