Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

ARESF stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

