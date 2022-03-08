Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$13.23 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.31 and a 52 week high of C$13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

