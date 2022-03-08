Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 490 ($6.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

