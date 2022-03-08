Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

