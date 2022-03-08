Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,000. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.