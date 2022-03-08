Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,105,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

