AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AZN opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
