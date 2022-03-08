AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

