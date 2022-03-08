ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.26

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.26 and traded as high as C$43.94. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.94, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.
ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)
