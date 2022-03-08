Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATER. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.45. 4,132,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,396. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.78.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aterian by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $4,420,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

