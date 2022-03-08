Athelney Trust plc (ATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ATY opened at GBX 225 ($2.95) on Tuesday. Athelney Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.63.
Athelney Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
