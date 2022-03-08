Athelney Trust plc (ATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ATY opened at GBX 225 ($2.95) on Tuesday. Athelney Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.86 million and a P/E ratio of -72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.63.

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than Â£300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

