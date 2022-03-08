Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 616.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of ATO traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. 27,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,862. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.