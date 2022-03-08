Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 696.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.63 ($9.13).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.50) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th.

AUTO traded down GBX 3.47 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 630.93 ($8.27). 5,166,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,802. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 660.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

