AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.13.
ACQ stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$749.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About AutoCanada (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
