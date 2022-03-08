AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$46.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

ACQ stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The firm has a market cap of C$749.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.