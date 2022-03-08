Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $177.74 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

