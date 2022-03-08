Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.74 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

