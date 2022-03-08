AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

