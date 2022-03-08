Autus Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average is $205.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $168.38 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.