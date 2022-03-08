Autus Asset Management LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.82 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

