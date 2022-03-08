Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

