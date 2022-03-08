Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $89.16 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 40014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,148. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

