Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avalon were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

