Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

