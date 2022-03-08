Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $58,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avient by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,416 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

AVNT opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

