Axiom Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AXIO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Axiom Oil and Gas Corp (OTCMKTS:AXIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Axiom Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

About Axiom Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AXIO)

Axiom Oil and Gas Corp., an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the development of oil and gas leases primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the East Kevin Field project located in the Toole County, northern Montana. The company was formerly known as Axiom Gold and Silver Corp.

