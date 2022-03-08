Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 4,385 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

