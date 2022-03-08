Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

