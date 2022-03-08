Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 342 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $232.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average is $218.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

