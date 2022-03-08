Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 528,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220,644. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

