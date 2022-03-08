Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 27.6% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.