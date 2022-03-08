Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 35 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.76. 944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,649. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.92 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

