Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Up 36.6% in February

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALY traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. 973,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.