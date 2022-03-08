Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,435 shares of company stock worth $5,393,267. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

