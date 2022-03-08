Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

