Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and sold 26,500 shares worth $2,727,175. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.63 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

