Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,135 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth $15,161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 78.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 194,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 85,546 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

