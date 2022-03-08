Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 55,452 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,452 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

