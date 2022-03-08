Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 6317004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $9,370,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 674,535 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.