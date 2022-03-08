Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 6317004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.61) to €7.30 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $9,370,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 674,535 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.