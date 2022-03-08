Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $7,564,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $568,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MODV stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

