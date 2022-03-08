Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,360 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $61,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,081,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 996,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $51,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

