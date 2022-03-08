Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $61,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.