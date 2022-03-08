Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $63,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS EFV opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

