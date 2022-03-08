Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.21 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $64,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,116,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.