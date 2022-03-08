Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 20,242 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $60,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $128.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

