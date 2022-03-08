Baozun (BZUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Baozun to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $620.83 million, a P/E ratio of 286.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 3,072.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 596,077 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

