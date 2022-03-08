Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 25.6% in February

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 85,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. 26,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,029. The company has a market cap of $439.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

