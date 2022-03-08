Barclays Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 64 Price Target

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.60 ($0.56). The stock had a trading volume of 261,061,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,832,109. The company has a market cap of £30.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.09.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.