Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.87).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,840.50 ($24.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,039.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,262.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,767 ($23.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.42).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,404.09).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

