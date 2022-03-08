Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. Basf has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.